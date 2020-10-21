Dierks Bentley hints that he’s got big plans coming with a series of social media teasers

ABC/Chris Hollo

Dierks Bentley has been out of the spotlight for a little while, but it seems like he might be ready to make his return to country music.



The “Living” star started posting a series of enigmatic teaser clips to social media this week, hinting at something to come in the not-so-distant future. Each video gives a little bit of a clearer picture of what may be coming, although the details are still murky.



The first clip merely pans across Dierks’ face as he stares off into the distance, idly holding a whiskey glass, before the date “10.22” flashes across the screen. Later in the week, though, the singer started to fill in the gaps. We see him in the studio, singing the lyrics “I’ve been gone…”

Finally, on Wednesday, Dierks revealed that he’s got a world premiere of…well, something, planned for Thursday at 12pm ET. He also reflected a bit on a return to music that, for him, has been a long time coming.

“Music has always been one of those things that has always been there,” he says. “We’re all singers. We’re all storytellers. That’s how we communicate as a society. Certainly there’s nothing like country music. I sure do miss it.”

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. early this year, Dierks high-tailed it out of Nashville for an extended vacation in Colorado, to soak up much-needed family time and enjoy the outdoors.

He’s got the haircut to prove it, too: In the new teaser series, the singer’s sporting a longer, shaggier, mullet-esque look.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

10.22 | 12pm EST | World Premiere pic.twitter.com/smFtxezgls — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) October 21, 2020



