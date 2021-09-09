Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi & more appear on Hardy’s ‘Hixtape: Vol. 2’

Big Loud Records

Hardy is ready to keep the Hixtape train rolling with Hixtape: Vol. 2, comprised of 14 new songs featuring more than 30 country artists. A new song will be shared each Friday, beginning tomorrow.

Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Jimmie Allen, Jake Owen, Lee Brice and Matt Stellare among the many collaborators Hardy worked with on the new project, which sees him performing on six songs, while his fellow artists take on the rest.

Midland, Justin Moore, Lainey Wilson, Chris Lane and Travis Denning are among the many other names who appear. The first track, which arrives Friday, is titled “Hometown Boys” and features Dierks and Matt.

“I am beyond excited about this release. I think it’s really the first one that’s going to truly introduce what HIXTAPE is all about, how it can take on a life of its own, and just be the first original country mixtape with all different artists,” Hardy explains. “I think the songs are great and everybody involved from the singers to the songwriters to the Big Loud family are some of my favorite people in the world. I’m just happy to be part of such a cool project and I have really high hopes for it.”

Hardy dropped Hixtape: Vol. 1 in 2019. That album included the chart-topping hit “One Beer” with Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson.

The new series concludes with a final song release on December 10.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.