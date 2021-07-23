Dierks Bentley loves singing with his kids, but he’s not pushing them into the music business

ABC/Chris Hollo

If you’ve been keeping up with Dierks Bentley’s social media channels lately, you’ve probably seen glimpses of all the on-stage fun as the singer embarks on his 2021 Beers on Me Tour.

He’s even had an extra-special guest with him now and again: Dierks’ 12-year-old daughter, Evie joined him onstage earlier this month. She showed off her impressive vocal talents in a live rendition of Dierks’ “Different for Girls,” where she filled in for her dad’s studio duet partner on the song, Elle King.

But in an interview with Good Morning America, Dierks says that as much as he loves singing with Evie and the rest of his kids, he’s not forcing them to follow in his country music footsteps.

“All my kids love performing. Evie’s got a pretty special voice right now,” he says. “We don’t really practice or rehearse a bunch…she’s just a kid, and I like her doing kid stuff.”

Still, the singer says, he’s impressed by his daughter’s affinity for the spotlight.

“She’s got a great voice, a great stage presence. She’ll jump out onstage sometimes and sing in front of 15,000 people, and I’m more nervous than she is,” he jokes. “She’s kind of a natural at it. It’s a special thing to get to share together.”

Dierks’ Beers on Me Tour continues this summer, with opening acts Riley Green and Parker McCollum. He also recently notched his 20th number-one country radio hit with “Gone.”

