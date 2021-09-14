Dierks Bentley, Parker McCollum & more show support for coffee shop that employs people with disabilities

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Dierks Bentley and Parker McCollum are among the many country artists who are showing their support for a new Nashville coffee shop, Bitty & Beau’s, that employs people who have disabilities.

The coffee shop was started by husband and wife team Ben and Amy Wright, whose two youngest children, Bitty and Beau, have Down syndrome. The first location opened in 2016 in North Carolina and has since expanded to multiple states, hiring workers who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

As the franchise prepares to open a new location in Music City, Dierks, Parker, Travis Denning and Lauren Alaina sent a video to the staff offering words of encouragement.

“It’s more than a cup of coffee. Showing the world what’s possible. I’m so excited,” Dierks shares.

“It’s an amazing new spot, and the coffee’s awesome,” Travis adds.

“I love your cause, I love your coffee, and I can’t wait to get a cup,” Lauren raves. Josh Turner and Gary Allan. also offered encouragement.

“We can’t wait to open our doors in Music City and keep showing the world that people with disabilities are not broken,” Amy declares in the video.

