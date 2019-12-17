Dierks Bentley readies first-ever vinyl release of 'Riser' to celebrate its 5th anniversary

UMG Nashville

UMG NashvilleIn February of 2014, Dierks Bentley released Riser, an album that would go on to become a pivotal moment in his career. Riser blended the hard-partying, feel-good music that won Dierks his first fan base with an earthier, more introspective style.

Now, the singer is commemorating one of the most important albums of his career by releasing it on vinyl for the first time. Dropping on January 31, the record will come on standard black vinyl as well as limited edition translucent orange vinyl, PR Newswire reports.

“I named the album Riser because the lyrics in that song perfectly articulate who I want to be, who I try to be,” Dierks commented upon the album’s initial release. “There’s a lot of really intense material on this record, but there’s also a lighter side that is equally important in telling the story of the last two years of my life.”

For Dierks, the time leading up to making Riser was particularly eventful.

“When I first started writing for this album, I was in a place of grief over the loss of my dad, but over the course of the next 18 months, my wife and I had our son Knox, and I ended in a place of real joy and gratefulness,” he added.

The vinyl release of Riser is available for pre-order now.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.