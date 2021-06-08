Dierks Bentley reveals lineup for Seven Peaks Music Festival

ABC/Chris Hollo

Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban are the headliners for this year’s edition of Dierks’ Seven Peaks Music Festival.

Ingrid Andress, Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Randy Houser, Old Crow Medicine Show and Caitlyn Smith are among the other performers who will trek to the mountains in Buena Vista, Colorado, for the three-day festival over Labor Day weekend.

Rising acts Willie Jones, Hailey Whitters, Reyna Roberts, Ray Fulcher and Caroline Jones are also on the bill, along with bluegrass artist Molly Tuttle and more.

Billboard reports that the festival will open with a ’90s country-themed night featuring Clay Walker, Pam Tillis, Mark Chesnutt and Dierks’ own parody band, Hot Country Knights.

Dierks revealed many of the artists performing by sharing covers of their songs on social media, including Keith’s hit “Somebody Like You.”

The “Riser” singer launched Seven Peaks in 2018 in partnership with Live Nation. The festival takes place September 3-5, with Keith headlining on September 4 and Dierks closing out the event on September 5.

Three-day passes go on sale June 18 at 12 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.