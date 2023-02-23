Dierks Bentley sends fans searching for ‘Gravel & Gold’ treasure

Dierks Bentley‘s tenth studio album arrives on Friday, and some lucky fans will be able to pick up a very special edition of Gravel & Gold.
It’ll also be available simultaneously on vinyl, and 50 of those records boast some sweet surprises: The limited edition vinyl packages will include tickets to his tour, and a $150 gift card for his Desert Son clothing and merch.
Thursday night, Dierks plays a special Road to Gravel & Gold show at the CMA Theater inside the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum. You can livestream it starting at 8 p.m. ET on Twitch channel 3point5.
Here’s a list of the locations where you might be able to uncover one of the special copies of Gravel & Gold on vinyl:
Boise, ID – Record Exchange
Charlotte, NC – Lunchbox Records
Charlotte, NC – Repo Record
Chicago, IL – Reckless Records
Coeur d’Alene, ID – The Long Ear
Detroit, MI – Dearborn Music
Fort Lauderdale, FL – Radio-Active Records
Fort Wayne, IN – Wooden Nickel Records
Hamilton, OH – Main Street Vinyl
Indianapolis, IN – Indy CD & Vinyl
Indianapolis, IN – Karma Records (East)
Indianapolis, IN – Karma Records (NW)
Indianapolis, IN – Karma Records (West)
Kansas, MO – Josey Records
Keene, NH – Bull Moose
Lancaster, PA – BZDC
Lansing, MI – The Record Lounge
Nashville, TN – Grimey’s
Nashville, TN – Vinyl Tap
New York City, NY – Rough Trade
Niles, OH – The Record Connection
Orlando, FL – Park Ave CD’s
Overland Park, KS – Vinyl Renaissance
Pittsburgh, PA – Attic Record Store
Portland, OR – Jackpot Records
Portland, OR – Music Millennium
Portsmouth, NH – Bull Moose
Raleigh, NC – Hunky Dory
Saint Louis, MO – Euclid Records
Saint Louis, MO – Vintage Vinyl
Salem, NH – Bull Moose
San Diego, CA – M-Theory Records
San Francisco, CA – Amoeba Music
San Jose, CA – Streetlight Records
Santa Cruz, CA – Streetlight Records
Seattle, WA – Easy Street Records
Seattle, WA – Silver Platters
Tampa, FL – Mojo Books and Records
Tampa, FL – Sound Exchange
West Babylon, NY – Looney Tunes
Wilkes-Barre, PA – Gallery Of Sound
