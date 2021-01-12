Dierks Bentley shares proactive new song, "Tell 'Em Right Now"

ABC

Dierks Bentley is in new music mode.

On Tuesday, the singer tweeted lyrics from a new track called “Tell ‘Em Right Now” that he shared a performance of via Instagram over the weekend.

Co-penned by Dierks, “One Beer” hitmaker Hardy and David Garcia, the timely lyrics encourage listeners to tell others how you feel while you have the chance. Whether it’s “I love you” or “I’m sorry,” the song urges us to act now and tributes the adage, “don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.”

“Don’t wait til you’re standing at their grave/Wishing you could tell them how you feel, somehow/Just tell them right now,” Dierks croons with an acoustic guitar in hand, referring to the song as “a good idea in these times.”

“Tell ‘Em Right Now” comes as Dierks’ current single, “Gone,” climbs the charts, currently in the top 25 on the Billboard Country airplay chart.

