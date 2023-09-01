Dierks Bentley to livestream Red Rocks concert on September 5

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Can’t make it to Dierks Bentley‘s upcoming Gravel & Gold Tour shows in Colorado? Don’t worry, he’s got you covered.

Dierks has teamed up with streaming platform Veeps to livestream his headlining set at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre for free on September 5.

Fans in the U.S. and globally will be able to stream Dierks’ concert via veeps.com and the Veeps app on Roku, Apple TV, iOS and Android beginning at 10 p.m. CT.

The country star will also play a second show at Red Rocks on September 6.

Dierks is currently on country radio with his latest single, “Something Real.” The track is off Gravel & Gold, which arrived in February and spawned the #1 hit “Gold.”

