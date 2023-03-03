Dierks Bentley will hit the road with a diverse group of artists for his Gravel & Gold Tour

ABC

Dierks Bentley has unveiled details for his upcoming Gravel & Gold Tour. The 28-city summer trek will kick off on June 1 in Toronto, before wrapping up in Auburn, Washington, on August 26.

Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith, Hailey Whitters and Dierks’ parody band, Hot Country Knights, have been tapped as opening acts on different dates of the tour, while Jordan Davis serves as direct support.

“I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived,” Bentley shares. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with.…I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever.”

“Jordan Davis and I have been talking about touring for a long time and he’s just killing,” Dierks adds. “Not to mention the list of artists that we will be touring with is so exciting for me as a fan of all their music. I will be side stage every night taking it all in alongside the fans on this Gravel & Gold Tour.”

Gravel & Gold is Dierks’ 10th studio album. The 14-track collection includes its lead single, “Gold,” as well as collaborations with Ashley McBryde and Billy Strings.

﻿General public sales for the Gravel & Gold Tour begin on Friday, March 10, at Dierks’ website. Citi cardmembers can access the official presale via Citi Entertainment on Wednesday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.