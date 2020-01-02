Dierks Bentley's '90s country band, Hot Country Knights, now has a record deal

UMG/Zach Belcher

UMG/Zach BelcherDierks Bentley’s '90s country band, Hot Country Knights, now officially has their own record deal. Of course, it also happens to be with the label Dierks himself is signed to, Universal Music Group.

“Twenty years after Y2K nearly killed country music, we are here to give it mouth-to-mouth...” the band tweeted on Thursday. “New decade, and a NEW RECORD DEAL with UMG Nashville for THE KNIGHTS!”

Dierks and the label also shared the news on their socials, complete with the traditional photo signing the paperwork, featuring Dierks in his mullet wig, dressed as his alter-ego, Douglas (“Doug”) Douglason.

You can check out a short video of Hot Country Knights invading the UMG headquarters in Nashville on YouTube as well. It seems to tease new music from the band, which should be coming soon.

So far, Dierks hasn’t put out a new single since “Living” topped the chart back in September. It’s the Arizona native’s third number one from his The Mountain album, which came out in June of 2018.

