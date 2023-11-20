Dierks loves his non-alcoholic cocktail mixes

ABC

Dierks Bentley is teaming with Nashville-based beverage company WithCo Cocktails to bolster the market availability of its non-alcoholic cocktail mixes nationwide.

Made of fresh juices and real botanicals, the collection features nine signature blends — Bouquet, Espresso Martini, Ellis Old Fashioned, Agave Margarita, Hey Girl, Bloody Mary, Ginger Mule, Honey Sour and Paloma — that can be made as a cocktail or mocktail.

“Life is too short for a bad cocktail,” says Dierks. “When I first discovered WithCo during the pandemic, we kept it stocked at the house and then when we went back to work, I added it to my rider on the road too.”

“We do a lot of entertaining, and I don’t want anyone to not enjoy their drink,” he adds. “WithCo totally takes the guesswork out of it.”

To grab Dierks’ favorite WithCo products for your upcoming holiday parties, visit withcococktails.com.

