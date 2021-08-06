Different walks of life, “Same Boat”: Zac Brown Band spotlights a wide range of people in their new video

ABC

Zac Brown Band’s new music video for their single, “Same Boat,” follows people of all different walks of life. Whether they’re city dwellers, rural farmers, fishermen or rodeo stars, one thing is clear: People across the world have more commonalities than they do differences.

“Same Boat” came out in June, and with its message of unity and togetherness, the song is currently inside country radio’s top 20.

“[Same Boat] is really about the human condition,” frontman Zac Brown explained when the group first put the song out. “It’s about how we all go through the same things, all together. It is a chance to remind people to be positive, be good to each other and show empathy.”

“You don’t know what it’s like to walk around in someone else’s shoes,” Zac continued. “Let’s spread some love around and show kindness to each other.”

Since releasing “Same Boat,” ZBB has continued to drop new music throughout the summer, including two songs that were co-written by country superstar Luke Combs. The band is currently on the road for their The Comeback Tour.

