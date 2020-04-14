Dillard High School football coach dies at age 34

Many are mourning the death of a 34-year-old high school football coach from Fort Lauderdale’s Dillard High School.

Coach Eddie Frasier led the high school team to a perfect regular reason in his first year as the team’s head coach. He was named the 2019 George F. Smith High School Coach of the Year by the Miami Dolphins.

The cause of death is still unknown, but NBC Miami reported it was not related to the coronavirus.