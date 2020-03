An anonymous diner took a visit to Skillets diner in North Naples and left a generous tip behind for the employees.

The customer was a regular but he wanted to remain anonymous. The day before the governor would force dining rooms statewide to close he left a $10,000 tip saying he wanted each employee to get $500.

“He said I want each person in this restaurant to get $500. The manager distributed it to all the employees,” said Ross Edlund, the restaurant’s owner.

What a great act of kindness.