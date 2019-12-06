Disney Adding New Ratatouille Ride!

If you loved the movie Ratatouille, Disney hopes that next year you’ll love the ride! Disney announced it will open at Epcot next summer and be called “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure”. As far as what you can expect from the ride, not much is known except for the fact that park-goers will have an adventure through Gustav’s kitchen. There is a Ratatouille ride at Disneyland Paris, but nothing on whether or not the ride here in the U.S. will be the same. You can watch the ride that is in Paris here!