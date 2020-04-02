Disney Announces Plan to Furlough Most Employees Beginning April 18

Disney announced Thursday afternoon that beginning April 19, it will furlough employees whose jobs “are not necessary at this time.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on our world with untold suffering and loss and has required all of us to make sacrifices. Over the last few weeks, mandatory decrees from government officials have shut down a majority of our businesses,” Disney says in a statement.

Employees have received their full pay and benefits since the parks closed on March 15. They will be paid through April 18.

"While our world looks very different today, one thing endures…the American flag still flies over Walt Disney World." – Walt Disney World Resort President Josh D'Amaro.

“With no clear indication of when we can restart our businesses, we’re forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and furlough employees whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time,“ Disney’s statement continues.