Disney CEO Steps Down

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger surprised the entertainment world Tuesday when he announced he was stepping down effective immediately. Iger, who had been planning his departure from Disney for a while, will hand the reins over to former Disney Parks chief Bob Chapek, staying on as executive chairman through 2021. Iger’s tenure as Disney CEO began in 2005 and included the company’s acquisition of major entertainment properties like Fox, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, and the creation of the Disney+ streaming service. Do you think anything will change with this major move?