Disney changes park hours due to Hurricane Dorian

Thrill-seekers and evacuees beware, Disney has changed their operation hours for Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian.

Disney’s Magic Kingdom will be open from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm with their “extra magic hours” scheduled for earlier in the day.

Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme parks will be opening at 9:00 am and closing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Epcot’s hours on Tuesday will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Disney Springs’ hours on Tuesday will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Typhoon Lagoon water park will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, however, Blizzard Beach water park will remain closed and finally Hollywood Studios opening at 9 a.m. and will be closing at 3 p.m.