Disney cruise employee charged with raping a 13-year-old

A Disney cruises employee has been arrested for raping a young girl multiple times over the course of about 3 years.

53-year-old Keith Seitz who works for the for Disney Vacation Club, was arrested on November 25th after the victim told her mother about Seitz’ actions towards her.

According to the report, the now 13-year-old told her mother that Seitz would rape her at his home and at one point took photos of her which he said he would use on the cruise.

The victim told her mother that Seitz first began molesting her at his home in 2016 when she was 10-years-old. The abuse then escalated to rape when the victim turned 11 and the abuse continued until October of 2019.

At the time the incident was brought to authorities, Seitz was said to have been out to sea but was scheduled to return to land the next day. When Seitz arrived, he was taken into custody.

Seitz is now facing two counts of sexual battery on a child under 12, two counts of sexual battery on a physically helpless person, and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under 12.

He was also ordered not to have contact with the victim, or children under 18.

Disney has since placed Seitz on unpaid leave.