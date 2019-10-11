Disney Epcot Undergoing Major Changes!

(AP Photo/Ray Fairall)

Major changes are coming to Disney’s Epcot theme park with everything from the Epcot logo to new landscaping and attractions being overhauled! In what’s being called the “biggest transformation of any Disney theme park in history,” the Epcot theme park will be renamed “The Epcot Experience” and feature a 360-degree film presentation that allows park guests to take pictures in a four-dimensional space. The $130 billion company has already started construction with some attractions opening in 2020! What’s your favorite Disney memory and attraction?