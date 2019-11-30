Disney grants dying man’s wish to see final Star Wars film

Disney is granting a dying man his request to see the final Star Wars film before it’s released in theaters.

A British hospice requested on behalf of one of its patients, saying time was not on his side.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is scheduled to be released on December 20th in the UK.

The man wanted to see the ninth and final film in the main canon story with his son before he dies.

Disney CEO Bob Iger responded, saying they would be happy to share the movie with the patient and his family.

Rise of Skywalker will be released on December 19th in the US.