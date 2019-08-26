Disney Launching 25 Stores in Target!

(Photo by MN Chan/Getty Images)

Just more reasons to love Target! Disney is set to launch 25 mini-stores inside of Target on October 4th. The 750 square foot section will feature over 100 Disney products including new merchandise from Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Disney lovers will be able to purchase Disney plush, home and holiday products that include Marvel, Disney Junior and classic Disney characters. The section of the store will include music, interactive displays, photo opportunities and a place where you can watch Disney clips! Another 40 Disney stores will launch in Target stores by October 2020!