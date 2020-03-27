Disney Makes Major Announcement On Park Closure

It hasn’t been the type of wild ride Disney fans are used to or enjoy.

Disney World and Disneyland have both been closed for an unprecedented 11 days due to the CoronaVirus pandemic. And now it is being announced that both parks will not be opening on April 1st as originally planned.

According to a report released by a Walt Disney Company spokesperson, it has now been decided that both parks and all associated resorts will remain closed indefinitely until they can come up with a solid timeline to reopen.

The statement also went onto say that they will continue to pay all of their employees through April 18th.