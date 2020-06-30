Disney Now Accepting Dining Reservations

If you made reservations to dine at Disney World and they were canceled, starting today you’ll have early access to make new reservations! Woo-hoo! So you can now make reservations for certain Walt Disney restaurants 60 days in advance instead of 180 days as it was beforehand. For more info contact Walt Disney World resort hotels for specifics and keep in mind there will be mandatory safety guidelines.

Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom are set to reopen July 11th, Epcot and Hollywood Studios are reopening on the 15th!