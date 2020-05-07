Disney Springs to Begin Phased Reopening Starting May 20

Disney announced Thursday that it plans to begin a phased reopening of Disney Springs later this month.

The phased reopening is scheduled to begin on May 20. However, other areas of Walt Disney World Resort, including theme parks and Disney hotels, will remain closed for now.

In a notice posted on the Disney Springs website, the company said that upon reopening, theme parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings may be modified and will be limited in capacity.

They could also be subject to limited availability or closure, based on direction from health experts and government officials, in order to promote physical distancing.

Dr. Pamela Hymel, Disney’s Chief Medical Officer, said the company is working to manage guest density and social distancing at all facilities, as well as with queues and ride vehicles.

Virtual queues through the app may also be in the works for Disney World and Disneyland.

Disney Springs, which was previously known as Downtown Disney, is a shopping and entertainment center adjacent to Disney’s Florida resorts and theme park.

The complex has been closed since March 17 in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.