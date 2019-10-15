Disney+ Streaming Service Announces What’s Coming!

If you’ve been on the fence about whether or not you’re subscribing to Disney+ they may have just made your decision making easier! The service will launch on November 12 and they will have a huge selection of films and shows. Okay, if you want to know what’s coming I’ll put it like this. Look for Disney Channel Original Movies, Afternoon Classic Movies, Marvel films, and a lot more.
It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out our story to see basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12. Oh, and if you have 3 hours to spare, visit YouTube.com/Disney for a special look. Pre-order in the U.S. at DisneyPlus.com today: Link in bio.