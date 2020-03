Disney World is now closed for what’s expected to be a historic length of time, two weeks.

The Florida park shut its doors at the close of business last night. Universal Orlando, SeaWorld and Legoland are also closed.

Pictures: Disney World shuts down for coronavirus

https://t.co/M6527ONYrC pic.twitter.com/rNytDDW6cf — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) March 16, 2020

The closures are expected to last through the end of the month. A two-week closure would be the longest ever for Disney.