Disney World Closing Temporarily Due to Coronavirus

Walt Disney World announced Thursday evening that it is closing beginning on Sunday night through the end of the month, in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Disneyland in California had announced its own closure earlier in the day.

The Disney Cruise Line will also suspend all operations from Sunday through the end of the month.

Here is a full statement from Disney:

“In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month.”

It continues:

“The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period. The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open.

“Domestic Walt Disney Company employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so, including those at The Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Direct-to-Consumer, and Parks, Experiences and Products. We will continue to stay in close contact with appropriate officials and health experts.”