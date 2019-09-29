Disney World Debuts Skyliner Gondolas

This weekend, Walt Disney World is introducing a new way to get around its resort district — an aerial tram system that takes visitors from the hotels to the theme parks at 11 mph.

Disney Skyliner gondolas begin operation on Sunday.

The 300 enclosed gondola cabins are joining a transportation fleet that includes 423 buses, 61 mini-vans called “Minnie Vans,”, 30 parking lot trams, 29 watercraft, and 12 monorail trains.

Guests now have the ability to go between Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and to these hotels:

Art of Animation Resort

Caribbean Beach Resort

Pop Century Resort

Riviera Resort (scheduled to open in December 2019)

The gondolas are also themed with various Disney characters.

To mark the occasion, Disney is selling a variety of Skyliner merchandise.