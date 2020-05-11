Disney World now accepting reservations

Disney World has now made reservations for it’s hotels available online.

The theme park originally stopped taking reservations in March during the thick of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the company allowing guest to make reservations in July, they have yet to publically announce when the theme park will actually reopen.

Disney’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel has, however, written a blog stating that park plans to do a phased reopening in some areas, possibly opening restaurants and retail shops before they open the actual park.

It was also said that once the park does reopen, it will only operate at %50 of it’s capacity once reopened.

Shanghai Disneyland is the only Disney park that is currently open. It received the greenlight to open on Monday with social distancing practices in place. Guest are expected to have their temperature checked before they enter the park, wear face mask, and practice proper distancing from other groups.

The opening could possibly serve as a model for other parks and areas that generally draw large crowds of people.