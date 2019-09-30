Disney’s Elsa Gets a Girlfriend in Frozen 3

Disney’s Frozen 2 is not out yet and we are already talking about Frozen 3.

It appears that Elsa is getting a girlfriend in the third installment.

Disney wanted her to have a girlfriend in the sequel but were afraid that some countries would ban the movie if they did.

There was six years between Frozen 1 and Frozen 2 so clearly Frozen 3 is down the road.

The hope is by the time Frozen 3 comes around Elsa having a girlfriend and being a lesbian won’t be perceived as a controversial topic anymore.

Parents, get ready to do some explaining to your kids when this movie hits theaters.