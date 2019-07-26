Disney’s Ultimate Christmas Package!!

(Photo by MN Chan/Getty Images)

Surprise! Disney is up to something again! This time they are offering a “Ultimate Disney Christmas Package” that’s sure to make everyone jealous! From now until October 26 you can book this Disney World Christmas Package which includes your choice of resort, a 4-day theme park ticket with park hopper option, and tickets to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party! If this sounds like something you’d want to do with your family, rates start at $199 per person per night for a family of four in a standard room for dates December 21-26! Who is in?!