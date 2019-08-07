Disturbing Photo: Handcuffed Suspect Led Down Road by a Rope

GALVESTON, Texas — Police in Galveston, Texas, are apologizing for the treatment of a trespassing suspect during a weekend arrest.

Donald Neely was led through the streets with a line attached to his handcuffs by officers on horseback.

Images show two horse-mounted officers leading Neely down the street using what appears to be a rope attached to his handcuffs.

Attorney Melissa Morris represents the Neely family and says she’s appalled.

“I think the way they handled him was disgusting,” Morris said.

She says Neely was diagnosed as bi-polar about ten years ago.

Police Chief Vernon Hale issued a statement apologizing, calling the treatment an “unnecessary embarrassment.”

Chief Hale says he must apologize to Neely in person adding the officers should have waited for a vehicle to transport the suspect who is now off the streets and at home with his daughters.

The two officers involved in this arrest will not face discipline.