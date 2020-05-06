Disturbing Video: Black Jogger Gunned Down in Georgia

25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man in Georgia, was shot and killed by two white men who thought he was a criminal, he was not. He was simply jogging down the road in broad daylight on a Sunday afternoon in February.

The video of #AhmaudArbery sickens me to my core. Exercising while Black shouldn't be a death sentence.https://t.co/GV7GFju7tr — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 5, 2020

WARNING: Violent Targeted Shooting of an Unarmed Black Man Two extremists targeted & murdered Ahmaud Arbery, 25 of GA., whose family says he was out for a run. This is a modern day lynching. Utterly horrifying. My God.

pic.twitter.com/aryzEeJbBs — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) May 5, 2020

The fatal shooting of Arbery apparently recorded on video in February and posted online Tuesday by a local radio station host, will go to a grand jury in coastal Georgia, according to a district attorney.

These are the two murderers of #AhmaudArbery. They are STILL walking free. Their names are Gregory and Travis McMichael. pic.twitter.com/TyC6HCJv7a — zellie (@zellieimani) May 6, 2020

Elements of the disturbing video are consistent with a description of the shooting given to police by one of those involved in the incident.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was jogging in a neighborhood outside Brunswick on February 23 when a former police officer and his son chased him down, authorities said. According to a Glynn County Police report, Gregory McMichael later told officers that he thought Arbery looked like a person suspected in a series of recent break-ins in the area.

After they chased down Arbery, McMichael told police, Arbery and McMichael’s son Travis struggled over his son’s shotgun.

McMichael said two shots were fired before Arbery fell to the street, the report said.

Wanda Cooper, Arbery’s mother, says that when police notified her of her son’s death, she was told her son was involved in a burglary and that there was a confrontation between her son and the homeowner and a struggle over a gun.

“He was not armed,” Cooper said. She said she never worried about him jogging because she said he wasn’t bothering anyone.

Defenders of the men are pointing to a shoplifting conviction in Arbery’s past.

“The reference to … alleged conduct from high school or shoplifting is absurd and has nothing to do with his murder,” according to the family’s attorney.