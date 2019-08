An unidentified Florida diver was seriously injured on Saturday morning, when a shark bit him near Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Spokeswoman Erika Benitez says the injured diver was brought back to shore by good samaritans. He was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Benitez says, “Always swim in a group. Sharks most often attack lone individuals. Try not to swim far from shore. Doing so will make it very difficult to get assistance in case of an emergency.”

In addition, she suggests that people avoid swimming at night, when sharks are typically most active, and to avoid entering the water if bleeding. According to Benitez, “Sharks can quickly trace it back to its source.”