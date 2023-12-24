Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch dies in car accident

Laura Lynch, left, with Martie and Emily Erwin; Ralph Lauer/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, has died following a car crash in Texas, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety obtained by ABC News. She was 65.

According to the statement, on December 22, Lynch was involved in a head-on collision: Her truck was struck by another vehicle attempting to pass on a two-way stretch of US 62.

Lynch, a bass player, co-founded The Dixie Chicks in 1989 in Dallas, Texas with multi-instrumentalist sisters Emily and Martie Erwin and guitarist/vocalist Robin Lynn Macy. In 1992, Macy left the band and Lynch became the lead singer.

After releasing three independent albums with Lynch, the band landed a major label record deal. Subsequently, The Dixie Chicks parted ways with Lynch and Natalie Maines took over lead vocals. Their 1997 Monument Records debut, Wide Open Spaces, was a huge success, and it was followed by an even more successful album, Fly.

In 2003, The Dixie Chicks’ public criticism of President George W. Bush effectively ended their career at country radio, but they continued to record and tour, albeit on a smaller scale. In 2020, they changed their name to The Chicks.

In a statement posted on social media, The Chicks said, “Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band.”

They continued, “Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West [sic]. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.