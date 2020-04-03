'Do your part, stay apart': Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher urge fans to practice social distancing

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LACarrie Underwood and her husband, former hockey pro Mike Fisher, are encouraging fans to practice social distancing in a new video shared to social media. The clip shows the couple at home, with Carrie showing her Music City pride with a shirt that reads “Spread love, it’s the Nashville way.”

“To help the health of our community, we’re asking everyone to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing,” Mike says.

“Working together, we can stop the spread of COVID-19,” Carrie adds, before the two say in unison, “Do your part, stay apart.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted tours, festivals and events throughout the country music industry and beyond, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Events such as the 2020 ACM Awards and more have been postponed to the fall as part of a larger effort to curtail the pandemic’s reach.

‘90s hitmaker Joe Diffie died in late March after contracting COVID-19. Additionally, famed songwriter John Prine is currently hospitalized as he battles the virus.

