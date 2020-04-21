Doctor lives in his kid’s treehouse during coronavirus pandemic

A doctor in Corups Christi, Texas is sacrificing his home for the moment as he works in the emergency room at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jason Barnes is quarantining himself by staying in the family’s treehouse located in the backyard.

Dr. Barnes has treated patients positive with the virus and he says “ya know, trying to think about bringing that home, it’s scary for us.”

Now, he turned his children’s treehouse into his new temporary home. It is equipped with a bed, water, and food. It even has a bathroom and air conditioning.

Barnes said he has everything but his family’s hugs but it is worth it.

“Quarantine is serious,” “But it’s the only way we’re going to beat this thing.”