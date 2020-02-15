Doctors find bullet in woman’s head days after shooting

Imagine going into a hospital for a checkup after getting headaches, only to find out there is a bullet in your head!

That is exactly what happened to a woman who had been complaining of headaches and was taken to the hospital where, her wife said, doctors found a bullet in her head days after she was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Shakena Jefferson, 42, was grazed by a bullet after a drive-by shooting took place near her home on Tuesday.

Officials say doctors did an X-ray on her head, and found a bullet inside. Jefferson was treated for her wound and had to undergo a surgery to have the bullet removed.

She is expected to recover.