Dog found dead inside car stolen in Hallandale Beach

Broward County Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public to find the person who stole a 2014 black Ford Escape with a small dog named Bootsie inside. The thief later ditched the car that lead to the death of the pup.

Officials are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the Big Easy Casino. Police say Bootsie’s owner was inside the casino and left the pup inside the car, which was running, when it was stolen.

The car was later recovered, but the dog was dead.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.