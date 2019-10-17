DOH: Bacterial Meningitis Confirmed at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth Beach

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a case of meningitis at Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth Beach campus.

The Florida DOH sent a letter to Palm Beach State College students and staff about a confirmed case of bacterial meningitis.

Officials say the public is not in danger of contracting this highly contagious infection, but warn that Meningitis can be a serious and sometimes fatal.

Meningitis is defined as an inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord, and may present with symptoms such as headache, fever, mental confusion and can lead to serious complications.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said they worked with Palm Beach State College officials and identified all close contacts of the infected person, and antibiotics were provided as a preventative measure.

The college first informed students and staff of the case on Tuesday and “restricted access to all known areas of the campus which the individual may have been in contact.”

“There is no recommendation at this time for any student, staff or faculty member to be provided antibiotics as a post exposure protective measure since there were no contacts identified as at risk from this confirmed case,” the Department of Health said in a written statement.