DOH: First Vaping Death Confirmed in Florida

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed its first death from vaping.

So far this year, there have been 27 cases of people developing lung injuries associated with vaping in the sunshine state.

On Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health also reported one death from vaping bringing the total number nationwide to 11.

Nine other deaths have been identified as part of this outbreak — two in California, two in Kansas, and one each in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri and Oregon.

As of last week, at least 530 cases of lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products have been reported to the CDC.

New cases are being confirmed daily and the CDC expects the number of vaping-related illnesses reported this week to be “hundreds higher” than last week, said Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, during a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Wednesday.

A specific cause of the outbreak remains unknown, but all reported cases of lung injury have a history of e-cigarette use or vaping.