“Doin’ This” is Luke Combs’ story, but it’s also for anyone working hard to turn their passion into a paycheck

Luke Combs is once again nearing the top of the country charts, this time with “Doin’ This,” a song that tells his story of doing what he loves for a living.

“At the Grand Ole Opry or a show in some no-name town/ I’d still be doin’ this if I wasn’t doin’ this,” he sings in the chorus.

Even though the song is autobiographical, it’s struck a chord with fans who can relate to Luke’s commitment. “Anybody that’s really passionate about what they do and loves their job, and is doing the thing that they love to do and somehow figured out a way to get paid for it, that is the story,” he reflects.

That isn’t exclusive to people working in the music industry. Others are equally driven to pursue careers as first responders, professional athletes and in so many other fields.

“They would be trying to do that…even if it’s not their job, their job is to make it their job. You know what I mean?” Luke notes. “They’re trying everything they can to get a foot in the door, or find a way to do something that makes them excited to get out of bed every day.”

It’s those people that Luke has to thank for making the song his next big hit. “I think those people have just gravitated to that song, whether they’re in the music industry or not,” he says.

As it creeps up the charts, “Doin’ This” is putting Luke in a familiar spot. If it goes to the top, it’ll be his 13th consecutive solo number-one hit. For those keeping score at home, that’s a record. No other country act has had so many back-to-back chart-topping hits.

