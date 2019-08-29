DOJ report finds Comey violated FBI policies, will not prosecute

On Thursday, the inspector general of the Justice Department released an 80-page report about former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of memos detailing his interactions with President Donald Trump, concluding he violated DOJ and FBI policies.

The report finds that Comey “improperly disclosed FBI documents and took matters into his own hands because he felt he could not trust the Justice Department.”

The DOJ has declined to prosecute Comey.

Comey immediately took to Twitter to respond after the report was released.

DOJ IG “found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media.” I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me “going to jail” or being a “liar and a leaker”—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

This story is developing.