DOJ report finds Comey violated FBI policies, will not prosecute

On Thursday, the inspector general of the Justice Department released an 80-page report about former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of memos detailing his interactions with President Donald Trump, concluding he violated DOJ and FBI policies.

The report finds that Comey “improperly disclosed FBI documents and took matters into his own hands because he felt he could not trust the Justice Department.”

The DOJ has declined to prosecute Comey.

Comey immediately took to Twitter to respond after the report was released.

This story is developing.

