Dollar General dedicates specific shopping hours to seniors

To help combat the spread of the coronavirus to the older population, Dollar General had dedicated specific store hours to senior shoppers.

In a statement released on Monday the store introduced their “Senior Hour Encouragement” program:

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors,” Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said. “We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices.”

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, our first hour of operations will be dedicated to our senior shoppers. All stores will also close an hour earlier in order for employees to clean and restock shelves. Learn more about these change here: https://t.co/53rc2gMeVr — Dollar General (@DollarGeneral) March 17, 2020

During these hours seniors will be able to avoid the larger crowds during busier hours.

The store also announced that it will be closing it’s doors an hour earlier to allow employees to clean the store and restock the shelves.

