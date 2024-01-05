Dolly-inspired recipes to celebrate her upcoming birthday

JB Rowland courtesy of Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton doesn’t turn 78 until January 19, but her partners at Duncan Hines are making sure you have plenty of time to get ready for the celebration.

The classic kitchen brand has cued up a whole new array of Dolly-inspired recipes, made, of course, with her Duncan Hines baking mixes: Coffee Cake Muffins, Coconut Macaroon Cake, Southern Corn Pudding and Cheddar Chive Biscuits among them.

You can check out the new concoctions at ReadySetEat.com. Dolly’s Banana Nut Muffin & Bread Mix, Blueberry Muffin & Bread Mix and Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake & Muffin Mix are the newest additions to her Duncan Hines collaboration.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.