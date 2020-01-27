Dolly Parton and For King & Country win Grammy Award for "God Only Knows"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LADolly Parton scooped up another Grammy Award on Sunday night for her collaboration with For King & Country.

Dolly and the Christian duo's song "God Only Knows" was named Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song during the Grammy Awards pre-show on Sunday afternoon. The song was originally released by For King & Country in January 2019 before Dolly joined them for a remix, released in August.

Dolly has yet to respond to the win, but shared on Twitter days prior that she was "excited" by the nomination. The country legend was also up for Song Written for Visual Media for "Girl in the Movies" from her 2018 film, Dumplin.'

For King & Country also turned to Twitter following the win, writing "We couldn’t be more grateful for a pair of wins tonight at the Grammy Awards...and of course to the dearest @DollyParton for collaborating on this one with us."

This marks Dolly's ninth Grammy win overall and her first in the Christian category.

