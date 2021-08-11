Dolly Parton and James Patterson wrote a novel, and it’s got a companion album coming, too

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Dolly Parton is adding “published novelist” to her long list of titles. In partnership with novelist James Patterson, she has written her first book, called Run, Rose, Run.

The title, which publisher Little, Brown and Company describes as a “thriller about a young singer/songwriter on the rise and on the run,” hits shelves on March 7, 2022. Dolly says she has also created an album of the same name, which features 12 songs inspired by the book, for simultaneous release.

“I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel, Run, Rose, Run, with the great James Patterson,” Dolly tells People. “I also have a new album to go along with the book. All new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

The album will be released on Dolly’s own Butterfly Records, in conjunction with another, yet-to-be-announced, label, according to People.

Even with a massive catalogue of different kinds of books to his name, James says that working with Dolly was special, not only because of her legendary country status but also because of the added musical element they included in the finished product.

“The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa,” he notes. “It’s a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love.”

His collaboration with Dolly is, in fact, not James’ only Music City connection. The New York native received an M.A. in English from Vanderbilt University, which is located in Nashville.

