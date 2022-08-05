Dolly Parton announces new Dollywood roller coaster Big Bear Mountain, the longest in the park

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On Friday, Dolly Parton announced a new roller coaster called Big Bear Mountain, which is coming to her Dollywood theme park next spring. At 3,990 feet, it’ll be the longest coaster in the park.

Big Bear Mountain is based on the legend of a massive black bear who roams the Smokies, leaving signs and clues as to his whereabouts, though no explorer has ever seen him. That just might change with the construction of the new coaster, which invites Dollywood guests on a rollicking ride through the wilderness.

Featuring immersive on-board audio, a first for the park, a top speed of 48 mph and a pass behind a waterfall, Big Bear Mountain will be filled with thrills, twists, turns, steep drops and near encounters with the black bear.

“The Smokies are all about adventure and going exploring,” Dolly says. “I’m excited our guests will be able to head out on their own trip into the Smokies to see if they can find that Big Bear! Whether he’s out there or not, I’m sure they’ll find a lot of memories along the way that they’ll keep forever.”

Big Bear Mountain has an anticipated opening date of spring 2023. Guests can preregister for their 2023 Dollywood passes from August 5 to September 30.

Those who register early will have access to an exclusive Big Bear Mountain ride event when it opens, as well as the guaranteed lowest price on passes.

